The 37-year-old actress welcomed her second child, daughter Andersen Lee, aka Andi, with her husband, actor Dave Annable, on Oct. 13.
Odette Annable shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo with her baby girl.
"Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts. Andersen Lee Annable, but we call her Andi #AndiAnnable," the actress captioned the post.
"You came into this world last Thursday October 13th, fast and furious in about 2 hours door to door. Birth story is for another day. Phew," she said. "For now, we will keep drowning in your sweetness and soaking up every bit of this beautiful time in our lives."
