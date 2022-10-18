Odette Annable is a mom of two.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old actress welcomed her second child, daughter Andersen Lee, aka Andi, with her husband, actor Dave Annable , on Oct. 13.

Odette Annable shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo with her baby girl.

"Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts. Andersen Lee Annable, but we call her Andi #AndiAnnable," the actress captioned the post.

"You came into this world last Thursday October 13th, fast and furious in about 2 hours door to door. Birth story is for another day. Phew," she said. "For now, we will keep drowning in your sweetness and soaking up every bit of this beautiful time in our lives."

"If you were wondering, yes, Charlie is obsessed and yes, she thinks she is only HER baby ;)," Odette Annable added.

Actresses Zoe Saldana, Rumer Willis and Rachel Bilson were among those to congratulate Odette Annable in the comments.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Biggest congrats :-)," Saldana wrote.

"Congratulations beautiful mama," Willis added.

"Congrats beautiful mama," Bilson said.

Odette Annable and Dave Annable played Annie and Justin on Parenthood. The couple have since portrayed Geri Broussard and Dan Miller on Walker.