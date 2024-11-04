Noah Kahan announced an upcoming performance with Gracie Abrams.

"An absolute honor to announce that I'll be headlining Hyde Park (!!!) next summer and my dawg @gracieabrams is gonna be joining me!!" he wrote on social media.

Kahan and Abrams collaborated on "Everywhere, Everything."

The 27-year-old released Stick Season (Forever) in February and Live From Fenway Park in August.

Abrams, 25, released the deluxe version of The Secret of Us in October.

She shared Kahan's post in her Instagram stories, adding a smiley face and writing "let's goooooooooooo."

Kahan reposted to his stories.

"I get to see my friend sing and then I also sing," he wrote. "This is gonna be so fun @gracieabrams."

Abrams reposted and wrote, "Yeah like I get to sing and then I get to see my friend sing pretty cool setup @noahkahanmusic."

Tickets for the show are available to purchase Friday, and presale starts Wednesday, he said.

The show takes place July 4.