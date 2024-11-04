Tim Bergling's transformation into DJ Avicii is the subject of a new Netflix documentary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avicii - I'm Tim drops Dec. 31. That same day, the streamer will release his final performance in Avicii - My Last Show.

Bergling's story will be told via conversations with his inner circle and personal footage.

"This is a film where Tim himself is the narrator and he shares his inner self in a way we haven't heard before," the official synopsis reads.

Bergling died by suicide in 2018.

Netflix teased the upcoming release on social media, generating hundreds of likes and several comments.

"That sounds like a powerful tribute," one user said. "Exploring Avicii's journey and final show will be moving for fans. His impact on music is timeless."