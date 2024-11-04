Tim Bergling's transformation into DJ Avicii is the subject of a new Netflix documentary.Avicii - I'm Tim drops Dec. 31. That same day, the streamer will release his final performance in Avicii - My Last Show.Bergling's story will be told via conversations with his inner circle and personal footage."This is a film where Tim himself is the narrator and he shares his inner self in a way we haven't heard before," the official synopsis reads.Bergling died by suicide in 2018.Netflix teased the upcoming release on social media, generating hundreds of likes and several comments."That sounds like a powerful tribute," one user said. "Exploring Avicii's journey and final show will be moving for fans. His impact on music is timeless."