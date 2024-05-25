Max has confirmed there will be no Season 2 for Melissa Benoist and Carla Gugino's journalism dramedy, The Girls on the Bus, at the streaming service.

"While Max will not be moving forward with a second season of The Girls on the Bus, we are grateful to have partnered with immensely talented Amy Chozick, Julie Plec Rina Mimoun , as well as the teams at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television," Max said in a statement Friday.

"We are so proud of this powerful story of found family and the celebration of journalism, in all its forms. We thank them and our unrivaled cast for all their incredible work and collaboration."

The series followed four female reporters from different backgrounds -- played by Benoist, Gugino, Christina Elmore and Natasha Behnam -- as they covered the country-crossing campaigns of fictional Democrat presidential candidates.

Season 1 ended with the women trying to take down the small-town mayor (played by Scott Foley) who secured the Democrat nomination, but wasn't who he said he was.

TVLine said Season 2 would have followed the journalists as they covered the general election.

The show was executive produced by Chozick and loosely inspired by her election-campaign memoir Chasing Hillary.