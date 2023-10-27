Paramount+ has declined to renew Fatal Attraction and Rabbit Hole for second seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We want to thank both series' entire creative teams, crews and the fantastic casts for their dedication to bringing these series to life," a representative for the streaming service said Thursday.

"Both Fatal Attraction and Rabbit Hole will continue to be available on Paramount+ for audiences to discover."

Fatal Attraction was an update of the popular 1987 movie thriller.

The series version starred Joshua Jackson as a married man stalked by, then accused of the murder of a colleague with whom he had a brief affair. Amanda Peet played the wife and Lizzy Caplan played the girlfriend.

Rabbit Hole was an espionage thriller that starred Kiefer Sutherland , Meta Golding and Charles Dance

Sutherland played an expert in deception hired by companies to manipulate situations to make rivals behave in certain ways that allow Weir's employers to take advantage of them.

The show turns the tables on him, stripping him of his resources and forcing him to fight for his life as he is hunted by powerful operatives.