Nikki Glaser, the comedian best known for her candid stand-up specials and podcasts, will return to host the Golden Globes again in 2026 after making history this year as the first woman to headline the awards show alone.

"Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career," Glaser said in a press release.

"I can't wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from 'The White Lotus' who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in season four as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past."

The comedian is known for her sharp humor and roast-style delivery. In a promotional image for her return, Glaser wears golden boxing gloves in an apparent nod to her comedic style.

"She's back!" the Golden Globes said in a post to social media.

Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, praised Glaser for bringing a "refreshing spark and fearless wit" to the award ceremony's 2025 edition.

Next year's Golden Globes ceremony, which will be its 83rd year, will air on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ in the United States.