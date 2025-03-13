The Newsroom and American Rust actor Jeff Daniels has signed on for a role in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ therapy-themed comedy Shrinking.

The Tony- and Emmy-winner will play the father of Jason Segel 's character Jimmy, according to Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter and TVLine.

This will be Daniels' first on-screen role in a TV comedy series.

No details have been disclosed about how his character will re-enter his son's life.

Jimmy is a therapist mourning the death of his wife Tia (Lilan Bowden) and raising his teen daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell), while getting support from his colleagues Paul (Harrison Ford) and Gaby (Jessica Williams), and neighbors Liz (Christa Miller) and Derek (Ted McGinley).