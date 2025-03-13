Walt tries to find a missing mail person in next 'Longmire' mystery novel
UPI News Service, 03/13/2025
Best-selling author Craig Johnson has released a synopsis for Return to Sender, the 21st novel in his Walt Longmire mystery series.
ADVERTISEMENT
"When Blair McGowan, the mail person with the longest postal route in the country, over 300 miles a day, goes missing the question becomes -- where do you look for her?" said the summary released on social media Wednesday.
"When the Postal Inspector for the State of Wyoming elicits Sheriff Longmire to mount an investigation into Wyoming's Red Desert, Walt does everything but mail it in; posing as a letter-carrier himself, the good sheriff finds himself enveloped in the intrigue of an otherworldly cult and hoping not to end up in the dead letter office."
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.