Best-selling author Craig Johnson has released a synopsis for Return to Sender, the 21st novel in his Walt Longmire mystery series.

"When Blair McGowan, the mail person with the longest postal route in the country, over 300 miles a day, goes missing the question becomes -- where do you look for her?" said the summary released on social media Wednesday.

"When the Postal Inspector for the State of Wyoming elicits Sheriff Longmire to mount an investigation into Wyoming's Red Desert, Walt does everything but mail it in; posing as a letter-carrier himself, the good sheriff finds himself enveloped in the intrigue of an otherworldly cult and hoping not to end up in the dead letter office."

The book is set for release on May 27.

Johnson's novels are the basis for the beloved TV series, Longmire, starring Robert Taylor, Lou Diamond Phillips, Zahn McClarnon and Katee Sackhoff.

A festival celebrating the books and TV show is held each year in Wyoming.