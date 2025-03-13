Famed scientist Jane Goodall is slated to appear in the upcoming third season of Apple TV+ series Jane, which her work inspired.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service said in a press release that Goodall, the primatologist, anthropologist and ethologist who founded the Jane Goodall Institute, will make a special appearance in the upcoming season of Jane, which premieres April 18.

Jane follows the adventures of Jane Garcia (Ava Louise Murchison), a 9-year-old who goes on adventures to save endangered animals alongside her friend David (Mason Blomberg) and a chimpanzee named Greybeard.

The titular character idolizes Goodall and was inspired into action by one of her famous quotes: "Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved."

The series, which mixes live action and CGI, was created by J.J. Johnson, who also executive produces alongside Christin Simms, Blair Powers, Matt Bishop and the Jane Goodall Institute's Andria Teather.

"I'm excited for the new adventures to come on Jane, and I was delighted to make a guest appearance this season," Goodall said in the Apple TV+ announcement. "It's been amazing seeing this project come to life and I'm moved that my lifelong work with animals and the natural world has inspired it."