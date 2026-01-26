Television personality Nigella Lawson is slated to become a judge on The Great British Bake Off.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news arrived Monday on the show's official Instagram account, and included a quote from Lawson in the caption.

"I'm uncharacteristically rather lost for words right now," she said. "Of course it's daunting to be following in the footsteps of Prue Leith and Mary Berry before her, great dames both, but I'm also bubbling with excitement," she said.

"The Great British Bake Off is more than a television program, it's a national treasure -- and it's a huge honor to be entrusted with it. I'm just thrilled to be joining the team and all the new bakers to come. I wish the marvelous Prue all the best, and am giddily grateful for the opportunity," she continued.

Leith, a judge for nine seasons, offered support for her successor in the comments.

"I was so hoping it would be Nigella!! Brilliant choice," she said.

Lawson also commented on the post, adding that she "can't wait to enter the Tent of Dreams."