This is Us alum Milo Ventimiglia and his wife, model Jarah Mariano, are going to have another baby.

The couple announced the news on Instagram as they celebrated their daughter's first birthday.

The post includes a photo of Mariano holding the baby at the beach.

"When you came into my life, I had two distinct thoughts -- one immediately after the other " she wrote in the caption. "I would die for you in a heartbeat, but now I also have to live as long as I possibly can to be around to make sure you're safe.This is the most unique love I've ever experienced -- just as unique of a soul you are. In a world with so much fear and hatred, I know that you will bring your radiating light everywhere you go to make it a better and brighter place for those around you. I love you Ke'ala Coral, forever."

Ke'ala Coral was born after the Palisades fire destroyed the couple's home.

Mariano and Ventimiglia tied the knot in 2023.

"I'm grateful for her and I'm happy to have arrived in this moment, so married life is nice," the Gilmore Girls star previously told Extra in an interview.