Blind Side actor Quinton Aaron was hospitalized after he collapsed walking up the stairs to his home, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

Aaron's manager, Katrina Fristoe, confirmed that the Halfway actor, 41, was stable.

"The family deeply appreciates the outpouring of support from fans and the media but respectfully requests privacy during this time," Fristoe said in a statement.

It was unclear what caused Aaron's collapse.

A GoFundMe page said he was on "life support due to a severe blood infection" and has since generated some $1,393 for Aaron.

"This has been sudden, frightening and overwhelming for his loved ones," the page reads, as reported by Deadline. "As he fights for his life, his family is facing an immense emotional and financial burden -- medical expenses, living costs and the uncertainty of how long this road to recovery may be."