Music artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is apologizing for anti-Semitic commentary ahead of his upcoming album's release.

Ye issued his apology in a full-page Wall Street Journal ad, attributing his comments to a "frontal-lobe injury" diagnosed in 2023 and his resulting bipolar disorder.

"I lost touch with reality," he said. "Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret."

He previously said he was a Nazi and that he loved Hitler, and his rhetoric sparked incidents such as vandalism and harassment, the Anti-Defamation League said, as reported by NBC News.

"Ye's apology to the Jewish people is long overdue and doesn't automatically undo his long history of anti-Semitism -- the anti-Semitic 'Heil Hitler' song he created, the hundreds of tweets, the swastikas and myriad Holocaust references -- and all of the feelings of hurt and betrayal it caused," the league told the outlet.

Ye claimed that he "still cannot recall" many of the "disconnected moments" amid his mental health struggles.

"I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state," he said in his letter. "And am committed to accountability, treatment and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an anti-Semite. I love Jewish people."