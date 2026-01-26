Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie carried the Olympic torch in Italy ahead of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Games, which kick off Feb. 6.

Season 1 follows rival hockey players Shane (Williams) and Ilya (Storrie) as they fall for one another, and a sophomore season was announced in December.

The series is based on the novel by Rachel Reid, and it also stars Francois Arnoud, Robbie GK, Sophie Nelisse, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Dylan Walsh and Christina Chang.

The Olympic Games shared videos of the torchbearers on Sunday.

"Admin is unwell," reads a caption on one of the posts.

Another post on the official Milano Cortina 2026 X account reads: "Olympic flame plus Hudson Williams and Conor Storrie as torchbearers equals absolute cinema."

The Olympic Games, which take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, previously announced that music icon Mariah Carey would perform during the opening ceremony.

The Winter Games will conclude Feb. 22.