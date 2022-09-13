Singer Nicky Jam is being inducted into the Billboard Hall of Fame, the music and entertainment magazine announced on Tuesday.

Jam, who's real name is Nick Rivera Caminero, will be recognized during the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, which will take place on Sept. 29 in Miami.

The 13-time Billboard Latin Music Award winner will also perform at the show, which airs beginning at 7 p.m. EDT and will be simulcast on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock.

Jam has been recording music since the age of 14 and is considered one of the pioneers of reggaeton with more than three decades of music. The 41-year-old is of half Puerto Rican and half Dominican descent.

He enjoyed a career revival after moving to Medella, Colombia, and changing his style, releasing the hit singles "Voy a Beber" and "Travesuras" in 2014.

Jam is promoting his current single "Sin Novia," which was released in August and has hit the Billboard chart's top position.

The award show coincides with Billboard's annual Latin Music Week, which runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1.

Jam is also one of several guest speakers during the week, along with Chayanne, Maluma, Grupo Firme, Camilo and several others.