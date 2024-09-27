The Season 5 Part II premiere of The contemporary western Yellowstone will air on both its longtime cable home Paramount Network and its broadcast television sister CBS on Nov. 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last new episode of the show aired two years ago.

It was always intended to air in two parts, but production on the second half was delayed because of the writers' and actors' strikes and the departure of series lead Kevin Costner.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the drama follows members of the Dutton family who own an enormous cattle ranch in Montana.

It co-stars Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham.