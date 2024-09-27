Morgan Wallen earned the honors for Best Artist of 2024, Best Social Artist of 2024 and Best Concert Tour of 2024 at the People's Choice Country Awards Thursday night at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Wallen also shared the Best Song of 2024 prize with Post Malone for "I Had Some Help."

Lainey Wilson was named Best Female Artist of 2024, while Luke Combs won the Best Male Artist of 2024 trophy and the award for Best Album of 2024 for Fathers & Sons.

Dan + Shay scored the Best Duo of 2024 and Shaboozey was voted Best New Artist.