Kane Brown, Mariah Carey, Green Day and Jennifer Hudson are set to perform at the American Music Awards 50th anniversary special.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lineup will also include Chaka Khan , Stray Kids, Gladys Knight Brad Paisley and RAYE.

The show is set to air on CBS and Paramount+ on Oct. 6.

Gloria Estefan, Jimmy Kimmel, Jennifer Lopez and Carrie Underwood are expected to make appearances during the event.