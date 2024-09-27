'Ballerina' trailer: Ana de Armas takes center stage in 'John Wick' spinoff
UPI News Service, 09/27/2024
Lionsgate is introducing the John Wick spinoff Ballerina.
The studio shared a trailer for the film, officially titled From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, on Thursday.
Ballerina is the fifth film in the John Wick franchise, which centers on a legendary hitman (Keanu Reeves) who takes on various leaders in the underworld. The new movie is set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023).
Ana de Armas stars as Eve, a ballerina who trains as an assassin with the Ruska Roma, seeking revenge for her father's death.
The trailer ends with Eve (de Armas) meeting John Wick (Reeves), known as the Baba Yaga.
