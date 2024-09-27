Maggie Smith, known for her roles in Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, died Friday.

She was 89 years old. A cause of death was not shared, but sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin said "she passed away peacefully in a hospital."

Stephens and Larkin released a statement announcing her passing.

"An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end," they wrote. "She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother."

Smith won Academy Awards for her work in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and California Suite, but was well-known in recent years for her roles as Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall and Downtown Abbey's Lady Violet.

Her career has spanned more than 50 movies, winning her four Emmy Awards.

"Honest to God, I have no idea where the urge (to act) came from," she said in a 2019 interview. "It was such a ghastly time and we didn't go to the theatre. I got into terrible trouble once because the neighbors took me to the cinema on a Sunday."

She has also performed in London's West End National Theatre.

In their statement, her sons requested privacy.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days," they said. "We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."