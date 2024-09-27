Halsey recently had a seizure, she announced .

"I'm home from the hospital now after a few days, so a win is a win!" she said when asked for a health updates Thursday.

She was pressed for more details in the comments.

"Was it related to chronic health issues or something new/acute? I hope you're felling better!" a fan asked.

Halsey replied in a separate post.

"I had a seizure," she wrote. "Very Scary! Don't recommend it!"

The episode comes as the singer shares more openly about various health challenges she is navigating.

"Long story short, I'm lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album," she said in June, tagging the Lupus Research Alliance and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

That album, called The Great Impersonator, drops Oct. 25, and was created "in the space between life and death," she said on Instagram.

In "Lucky," which Halsey released in July, she said, "I shaved my head four times because I wanted to, and then I did it one more time 'cause I got sick, and I thought I changed so much, nobody would notice it, and no one did."

In a post acknowledging Bi Visibility Day, Halsey posted a quick video from her hospital bed.

"This year I'm celebrating by dying with a man by my side," she said.

"For legal reasons that's a joke," she added.