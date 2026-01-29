Netflix has announced it renewed its legal drama, The Lincoln Lawyer, for a fifth season.
"We're so excited to share the upcoming fourth season with the audience on Feb. 5, and even more excited to share the news that we're already hard at work on the next one," show-runners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said in a joint statement Wednesday.
"Season 4 is the most challenging and intensely personal journey we've taken Mickey Haller on yet, and we're thrilled and grateful to be able to continue the ride in Season 5!"
