Netflix has announced it renewed its legal drama, The Lincoln Lawyer, for a fifth season.

"We're so excited to share the upcoming fourth season with the audience on Feb. 5, and even more excited to share the news that we're already hard at work on the next one," show-runners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said in a joint statement Wednesday.

"Season 4 is the most challenging and intensely personal journey we've taken Mickey Haller on yet, and we're thrilled and grateful to be able to continue the ride in Season 5!"

Manuel Garcia Rulfo plays Haller. Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Cobie Smulders co-star in the show.

David E. Kelley is one of its executive producers.

Season 5 will be based on the seventh book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, Resurrection Walk, by Michael Connelly.