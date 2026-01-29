Boys alum Antony Starr has signed on to headline Netflix's new Australian surf drama, Breakers.

"Excited to finally announce this! Next job up is gonna be a banger. ;)" Starr wrote on Instagram, alongside a screen shot of a media story about the casting news.

The show, which follows two backpackers "who are sucked into what seems to be a perfect surfing community," is now in production, the streaming production said Wednesday.

No release date has been announced yet.

Pete Jackson, whose credits include The Death of Bunny Munro and Somewhere Boy, penned the series.