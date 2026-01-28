That '70s Show actor Ashton Kutcher says The Beauty, his new FX horror series about a miracle drug that takes a deadly toll on the user and those around them, reflects many people's real-life obsession with staying young and looking good.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's not that far-fetched," Kutcher, 47, told reporters in a recent virtual press conference about the possibility that such a one-shot solution for improving one's looks could one day be created.

"By the way, do we think that the minute that happens that everyone's going to wait for FDA approval?" he added, noting we live in a world where the use of rapid weight-loss drugs like GLP-1's is "pervasive."

"Some of them are for health complications, others are just for aesthetic outcomes and then we have this increasing demand for cosmetic surgery, including tourism for cosmetic surgery and people augmenting themselves in order to achieve a look or a feel or a vibe that they think will give them some sort of advantage. Or maybe it will just make them happy," he added. "You start to ask questions like, 'Is that so wrong?'"

Kutcher plays a character called The Corporation in writer-producer Ryan Murphy's latest series, which airs on Wednesdays.

He is the tech billionaire behind the stylish drug that everyone wants, even though an-off brand, cheaper version of it causes people to become homicidal before they spontaneously combust.

Kutcher noted that gene editing is already being implemented to prevent disease and correct abnormalities in the real world.

"What are you willing to sacrifice for that? And what risks are you willing to take?" Kutcher asked rhetorically.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"That's incredibly poignant. And I think Ryan always has his finger on the pulse of the decision that we're all making on a daily basis. Like: 'What skin cream am I going to use? What kind of shampoo?'" Kutcher went on. "All of these things that are daily decisions, this show gets underneath and explores it and makes you ask those questions about yourself and about what your worldview is."

Kutcher tried not to judge his character, who has people killed desperate people for stealing his product and using it without permission/payment.

"I can -- from 10,000 feet -- look at the behavior of that character and go, 'Wow, he's doing some pretty abhorrent things,'" Kutcher explained.

"But when you're playing the character, you have to play them from the perspective that they believe that they're doing something right," he added. "Every so-called villain can rationalize their behavior."