Netflix has announced that Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has officially surpassed 1 billion hours viewed since its streaming release on Sept. 21.

The fact-based drama about the infamous titular serial killer, who admitted to killing 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991, is the first chapter in an anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan

Two more seasons of Monster following other monstrous figures have already been ordered at Netflix.

Dahmer was killed by a fellow inmate in prison in 1994 when he was 34 years old.

He is played in Monster by Evan Peters, who frequently worked with Murphy on his American Horror Story anthology.