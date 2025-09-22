My Chemical Romance is going on tour in 2026.

The rockers announced Monday that they will be hitting the road to commemorate some two decades since their iconic album The Black Parade dropped in 2006.

The news follows the group's Long Live the Black Parade Tour, which wound down this month.

The Black Parade 2026 is slated to make stops in North and South America, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia and Europe.

The shows begin Jan. 22 in Botoga, Colombia, and wind down Oct. 24 in Los Angeles.

Tickets become available to purchase Friday.

Franz Ferdinand, Pierce the Veil, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Sleater-Kinney, the Breeders, Babymetal, Jimmy Eat World and the Mars Volta will open for My Chemical Romance amid the North American portion of the tour, Variety reports.