Joachim Ronning: 'Tron' universe goes 'to the next level' in 'Ares'
UPI News Service, 09/22/2025
Walt Disney Studios is previewing Tron: Ares with a new featurette.
In the clip released Monday, Jared Leto, who portrays Ares, and director Joachim Ronning discuss filming.
"I mean, all in all, it was important for me to take the Tron universe visually to the next level," Ronning said, noting that they shut down Vancouver for six weeks.
"There's a lot of action sequences that take place downtown," he said. "We had a couple of real Light Cycles, and then the proxy bikes, where they put light tubes on to just give shine as they were driving down the street."
