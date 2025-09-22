Walt Disney Studios is previewing Tron: Ares with a new featurette.

In the clip released Monday, Jared Leto , who portrays Ares, and director Joachim Ronning discuss filming.

"I mean, all in all, it was important for me to take the Tron universe visually to the next level," Ronning said, noting that they shut down Vancouver for six weeks.

"There's a lot of action sequences that take place downtown," he said. "We had a couple of real Light Cycles, and then the proxy bikes, where they put light tubes on to just give shine as they were driving down the street."

The film also stars Jeff Bridges, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson, and arrives in theaters Oct. 10.

The upcoming feature is the latest installment in the Tron franchise, which began with the 1982 movie Tron and continued in 2010 with Tron: Legacy.