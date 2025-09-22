Netflix is previewing a new true crime documentary, My Father, the BTK Killer.

The feature stars Kerri Rawson, who learned in 2005 that her father, Dennis Rader, was a serial killer known as BTK, which stood for "Bind, Torture, Kill."

The film "explores the impact of Rader's crimes on his family and community, following Kerri as she confronts the possibility of additional victims and reckons with childhood memories that may hold hidden traumas," an official synopsis states. It also "weaves together interviews with the investigators who helped uncover BTK's identity and features chilling archival photos and sketches, and interrogation footage of Rader himself."

Rader was convicted in 2005 of murdering 10 people over nearly two decades.

Rawson previously penned a book about her experience.

"It's hard to know who I am if every moment in my life was a lie," she said in the trailer released Monday.

The documentary arrives on the streamer Oct. 10.