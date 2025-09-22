Netflix is previewing Boots, a new eight-episode series starring Parenthood alum Miles Heizer.

Heizer portrays "directionless, closeted Cameron Cope" who finds himself in over his head when he decides to join the Marine Corp with his best friend Ray (Liam Oh).

The story takes place in the 1990s, when it was illegal for military members to be gay.

The trailer released Monday shows Cameron second guessing his decision to join.

"I thought that you meant like mud and some bug bites," he says after his friend reminds him that he knew it was going to be rough.

The series also stars Vera Farmiga , Max Parker,Cedrick Cooper, Ana Ayora, Angus O'Brien, Dominic Goodman, Kieron Moore, Nicholas Logan, Rico Paris, Blake Burt, Logan Gould, Zach Roerig, Johnathan Nieves, Brandon Tyler Moore, Ivan Hoey Jr., Anthony Marble, Joy Osmanski, Brett Dalton , Jack Kay and Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson.

Boots arrives on the streamer Oct. 9.