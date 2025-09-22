'Robin Hood' trailer: Jack Patten, Sean Bean star in MGM+ series
UPI News Service, 09/22/2025
MGM+ is previewing its adventure series Robin Hood, ahead of its two-episode premiere Nov. 2.
The trailer released Monday shows Robert of Locksley as a young boy, learning archery from his father, before ultimately becoming the legendary outlaw known as Robin Hood, the subject of so many retellings.
When he grows up, his father is publicly executed by the Sheriff of Nottingham (Sean Bean), after their forest is stolen from them.
"Gifted with the longbow, Rob (Jack Patten) grows from grief into rebellion, his fate forever entwined with Marian (Lauren McQueen), a noblewoman torn between loyalty to her family and her love for him," an official synopsis reads.
"They kill our people and call it justice, and yet they call us thieves," Robert says in the trailer. "Then let us be thieves with a purpose."
