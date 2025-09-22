New Wicked: For Good film posters featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo arrived Monday ahead of the final trailer due Wednesday.

Erivo portrays Elphaba in the films, and her poster is tinged dark green.

She holds her broomstick and looks down at the camera, with flying monkeys in the sky behind her.

Grande, meanwhile, portrays Glinda, and her poster is tinged pink. She wears a sparkling ball gown and giant crown in her movie poster.

The films take their inspiration from the Gregory Maguire novel and subsequent Broadway show that explore the origin story of the Wicked Witch of the West from the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz.

Wicked arrived in theaters Nov. 22. The upcoming film, For Good, will make its theater debut Nov. 21.