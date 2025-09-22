Jelly Roll is set to ring in the New Year at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The singer, 40, will perform at The Chelsea on Dec. 31, a press release states, with tickets going on sale Friday for the general public.

"Jelly Roll has been part of the Audacy family since the very beginning of his rise, when we proudly named him an Audacy Launch artist. Watching his incredible rise from emerging artist to one of today's most compelling singer-songwriters has been a true joy, and we couldn't imagine a better way to ring in the New Year with our listeners," Audacy executive Michael Martin said in a statement.

Jelly Roll released his album Beautifully Broken in October.

The music artist performed at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month and again Friday at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.