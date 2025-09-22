Amazon MGM Studios has released a new trailer for After the Hunt, starring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield.

The preview released Monday begins with a quote from Anais Nin: "We don't see things as they are. We see them as we are."

"After the Hunt is a gripping psychological drama about a college professor (Julia Roberts) who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student (Ayo Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield), and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Roberts confront Garfield at a restaurant.

"So, are you going to tell me why this is not true?" she asks.

"Everything about this feels like a cliche," he says. "She's exploiting this shallow cultural moment."

The film is due in theaters Oct. 10 in New York and Los Angeles, with more showings elsewhere beginning Oct. 17.

Call Me By Your Name's Luca Guadagnino directs the film, which also stars Michael Stulbarg and Chloe Sevigny.