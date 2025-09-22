Prime Video is previewing its upcoming thriller Harlan Coben's Lazarus ahead of its Oct. 22 premiere on the streamer.

Coben penned the series with Danny Brocklehurst.

"Harlan Coben's Lazarus follows Joel Lazarus (Sam Claflin) who returns home after his father Dr. Jonathan Lazarus (Bill Nighy) dies by suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer released Monday shows Joel encountering his father's ghost.

"You can't tell people you're seeing ghosts, son, they'll put you in the looney bin," said Jonathan in the preview.

"He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago," the description continues.

Alexandra Roach, David Fynn, Karla Crome and Kate Ashfield also star.