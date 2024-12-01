Animated adventure Moana 2 is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $135.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The Hollywood Reporter said the long-awaited sequel, which earned $221 million since Thanksgiving Eve on Wednesday, had the biggest five-day debut in history and the best-ever Thanksgiving holiday weekend haul.

The previous five-day record-holder was 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie with $204.6 million.

Coming in at No. 2 is Wicked with $80 million, followed by Gladiator II at No. 3 with $30.7 million, Red One at No. 4 with $12.9 million and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever at No. 5 with $3.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Bonhoeffer at No. 6 with $2.4 million, Venom: The Last Dance at No. 7 with $2.4 million, Heretic at No. 8 with $960,000, The Wild Robot at No. 9 with $700,000 and A Real Pain at No. 10 with $670,000.