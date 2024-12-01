Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin is engaged to Eddie Murphy's son Eric.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram Saturday.

"We're engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn't be more excited for this next chapter. Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!" the couple captioned a gallery of a romantic video of Eric proposing.

Lawrence, 28, and Murphy, 35, have been dating for more than three years, TMZ reported.

Their dads co-starred in the films Boomerang and Life.