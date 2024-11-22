MGM+ has renewed its sci-fi and horror series From for a 10-episode fourth season.

"From has been a sensation for MGM+, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM+ brand," Michael Wright, head of MGM+, said in a statement Thursday.

"Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the From audience so enthusiastically craves in Season 4!"

The linear channel and streaming service confirmed that production on the show is expected to resume in Nova Scotia in 2025, with a premiere anticipated for 2026.

Season 3 of the show about town a small town that traps all who enter kicked off in September.