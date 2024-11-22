Rocky and The Godfather icon Talia Shire has signed up for a guest spot on the sitcom, Abbott Elementary.

Shire will play Teresa, the mother of Melissa Schemmenti ( Lisa Ann Walter ), on the ABC show about the staff at a Philadelphia public school.

The actress will make her debut on the show in a holiday-themed episode to air on Dec. 4.

"Melissa hosts the Schemmenti family Christmas Eve dinner and goes to great lengths to make sure everything is perfect," ABC said in a press release Thursday. "Meanwhile, Janine and Gregory get an unexpected guest."

The show co-stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph.