'Rocky' icon Talia Shire to guest star on 'Abbott Elementary'
UPI News Service, 11/22/2024
Rocky and The Godfather icon Talia Shire has signed up for a guest spot on the sitcom, Abbott Elementary.
Shire will play Teresa, the mother of Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter), on the ABC show about the staff at a Philadelphia public school.
The actress will make her debut on the show in a holiday-themed episode to air on Dec. 4.
"Melissa hosts the Schemmenti family Christmas Eve dinner and goes to great lengths to make sure everything is perfect," ABC said in a press release Thursday. "Meanwhile, Janine and Gregory get an unexpected guest."
