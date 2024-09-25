The Screamfest horror film festival announced its opening and closing night events Wednesday. The festival runs Oct. 8 to 17 in Los Angeles.

The opening night film will be Ick. The film from director Joseph Kahn stars Brandon Routh and Mena Suvari

Screamfest marks Ick's West Coast premiere after screening at the Toronto International Film Festival and playing Fantastic Fest in Austin.

On Oct. 17, a tribute to Halloween cinematographer Dean Cundey will close the festival. Organizers will present Cundey with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other additions to the lineup include the world premiere of Body Language, starring Christina Milian and Steven Strait. Cory Miller directs.

Films from Sweden and the Netherlands, and festival favorites from South by Southwest join previously announced films Mr. Crocket, Drained, Carved, ALO - Anthropophagus Legacy and more.

Conjuring screenwriters Carey and Chris Hayes lead a writing panel. Entertainment attorney Larry Zerner will lead a panel on legal issues in the industry.

Michael Goi, Mark Irwin, Roy Wagner, Dan Pearl and Andrzej Bartkowiak will sit on a panel of industry veterans. Screamfest is also launching a Horror Nerd Standup Comedy event.