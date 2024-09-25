Mandy Moore announced the birth of her third child on social media Wednesday.

"Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season," Moore wrote on Instagram.

The post features a black-and-white photo of Moore, beaming, as she holds her newborn and gazes at husband Taylor Goldsmith, a musician in the band Dawes.

"The third in our own Big Three coming soon," Moore said when announcing her pregnancy in May, in a nod to her role in This is Us.

In the show, Moore portrays a mother of three, who are collectively referred to as the "Big Three."

Moore, 40, again applied the label to her real-life children in her birth announcement post.

"She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already obsessed with her as we are," she wrote. "Endlessly grateful for our family of five (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time."

The star has two sons-- Gus and Ozzie.