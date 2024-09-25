Ubisoft is delaying the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows to February 2025.

The video game publisher announced Wednesday that the game will now launch Feb. 14. The original release date was Nov. 15 of this year.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is the 14th major title in the Assassin's Creed video game series and the first release since Assassin's Creed Mirage (2023). The new game is set in feudal Japan and follows two protagonists: Naoe, a woman shinobi, and Yasuke, an African samurai.

In a statement, Ubisoft called Assassin's Creed Shadows "a dream project" and "an ambitious addition to the franchise," explaining "we need more time to to polish and refine the experience, pushing further some of our key features."

"As such, we've made the decision to postpone the release date to February 14, 2025. The game will release on a broad range of platforms, including Steam at launch. Additionally, preorders will be refunded and all future preorders will be granted the first expansion for free."

Ubisoft also cited weak performance for its recent game Star Wars Outlaws and lower-than-expected profit in the current quarter. Star Wars Outlaws will launch Nov. 21 on Steam.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows and Steam.

News of the delay follows reports Ubisoft canceled its Thursday appearance at Tokyo Game Show and its press previews of the game.