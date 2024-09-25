Jeff Eastin said Wednesday the White Collar reboot will be titled White Collar Renaissance.

"Can report the studio is very happy with the new White Collar script," the show's executive producer wrote on social media.

White Collar, which ran on USA between 2009 and 2014, follows criminal turned FBI informant Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer) as he partners with agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay).

"The dapper criminal and by-the-book FBI agent make an unlikely duo, but one that's easy to root for as they break into New York Fashion Week, suss out forged bottles of wine, and investigate a diamond heist," an official show synopsis reads.

Eastin confirmed the revival in June.

"It's a fantastic script and it answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show, and it would introduce the show to those who haven't seen it as well," said DeKay at the time. "Both edges of the sword are honed."

Bomer, McKay and Tiffani Thiessen are set to return to the series. The reboot will honor Willie Garson, who played Mozzie in the original series. The actor, also known for his role as Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, died in 2021.

A release date has not yet been revealed. All six seasons are streaming on Netflix.