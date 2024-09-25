Country musician Riley Green is teasing his Damn Country Music Tour, which kicks off in September and runs through next year.

Green, 35, shared a clip on social media in which he appears to be outrunning the cops.

"Let's go play some damn country music y'all," he says.

Ella Langley is also set to perform during the tour.

Green and Langley collaborated on "Don't Mind if I Do," ahead of Green's album of the same name, which drops Oct. 18.

The former college football player previously collaborated with Luke Combs on Green's "Different 'Round Here."

"I can't say that I've written many songs that I just knew would be hits, especially on the radio," Green told Cigar & Spirits. "I try a lot of songs out at shows and see what the reaction is. 'Different 'Round Here' was one of those songs that always raised hands. When I got Luke involved, and we made it into a single, it was just that much bigger."

Green said that fans can purchase pre-sale tickets for his upcoming tour starting Wednesday.