Billboard Latin Music Week will conclude with an awards ceremony featuring a performance from Pepe Aguilar, who is set to win the Billboard Hall of Fame Award.

"After 35 years in the industry, I feel just as passionate and driven as I did on day one," Aguilar said in a press release.

Aguilar, who also helms a record label, is now on his Jaripeo Hasta Los Huesos tour, which is described as a "spectacular fusion of Mexican rodeo, music, and Cirque du Soleil-style performances."

He is set to answer questions about his musical journey during a Latin Music Week panel.

"It's exciting to see how musica mexicana is growing and evolving, and I'm proud to be part of that movement," Aguilar said. "What's even more special is being able to connect with a new generation of fans while staying true to my roots. I've reinvented myself time and time again, and as music continues to evolve, I'm ready to keep pushing boundaries and creating something new."

Latin Music Week, which begins Oct. 14, will also feature discussions with Thalia, Eden Mui±oz, Yandel and Alejandro Sanz

The Billboard Latin Music Awards will premiere on Oct. 20 on Telemundo and Peacock at 9 p.m. EDT.

"The Billboard Hall of Fame Award celebrates a career that goes beyond musical performances and takes into account the incredible influence the recipient enjoys as an artist globally in multiple fields," the official description reads.