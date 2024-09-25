Apple TV+ has announced plans to stream three Peanuts holiday specials for free.

The streaming service said Wednesday that it will make It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown; A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving; and A Charlie Brown Christmas available to non-subscribers during special free streaming windows this holiday season.

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966) will stream for free Oct. 19 and 20 on Apple TV+. The animated special follows the Peanuts gang on "a timeless adventure as Charlie Brown preps for a party, Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron and Linus patiently awaits a pumpkin patch miracle."

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973) will be available Nov. 23 and 24. The special sees Peppermint Patty invite "everyone to Charlie Brown's for Thanksgiving, even though is already going to celebrate at his grandmother's." Meanwhile, "Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends."

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) will stream for free Dec. 14 and 15. The special opens with Lucy "feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas" and recruiting Charlie Brown "to be the director of the gang's holiday play."

"Can he overcome his friends' preference for dancing over acting, find the 'perfect' tree and discover the true meaning of Christmas?" an official description reads.

The Peanuts specials are based on the comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and hail from Mendelson/Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide.

Apple TV+ also streams the original animated series Camp Snoopy, which was renewed for Season 2 in July. The Peanuts franchise will celebrate its 75th anniversary this fall.