Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series Cross.

Prime Video shared a trailer and first-look photos for the show Wednesday featuring Aldis Hodge (Black Adam, Leverage, City on a Hill).

Cross is a crime thriller based on the Alex Cross book series by James Patterson, which includes such novels as Along Came a Spider and Kiss the Girls. The novels follow Alex Cross, a detective and forensic psychologist in Washington, D.C.

The TV adaptation hails from Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, and is created by Ben Watkins, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Patterson also executive produces with Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, Craig Siebels, Bill Robinson, Patrick Santa, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.

Hodge plays Cross, who is "uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify -- and ultimately capture -- the murderers," according to an official description.

Isaiah Mustafa , Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford and Ryan Eggold also star.

Cross Season 1 will consist of eight episodes and premiere Nov. 14 on Prime Video.

Patterson's Along Came a Spider was previously adapted as a 2001 film starring Morgan Freeman, who reprised Cross in a 1997 adaptation of Kiss the Girls.