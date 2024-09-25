Searchlight Pictures released a preview of Jesse Eisenberg's A Real Pain on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eisenberg portrays straight-laced David, who tours Poland with his wild cousin Benji, portrayed by Kieran Culkin

"Our grandma was from here, so Dave arranged for us to join this geriatric Polish tour with you fine people," Benji says in the trailer. "...I've just been in a real funk, I guess, since she died."

Despite the heavy subject matter, the movie also promises comedic moments, such as when the duo miss their exit because Benji doesn't want to wake a peacefully-sleeping David.

"The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history," an official description reads.

In addition to Eisenberg and Culkin, the film also stars Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey , Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy and Daniel Oreskes.

The film, directed by Eisenberg, premieres in theaters in fall.