Four years ago, Thailand broke the record for the world's biggest popcorn machine, and Google celebrated the milestone Wednesday with an interactive Doodle.

The illustration shows three kernels standing atop an overflowing popcorn bucket. A stick of butter and a salt shaker stand on either side. They appear to be glaring at one another.

When viewers click the play button they are taken to a game.

"Compete against 59 players to be the last one unpopped," the instructions read.

Players can choose to compete "solo" or in a "squad."

The Doodle was created to commemorate popcorn's history.

The snack was first enjoyed as a breakfast cereal in the U.S. in the 1800s.

"Popcorn's origins date back to the early 16th century," the Doodle description reads. "Since maize was such a widespread crop among Mesoamerican civilizations, many cultures made popcorn and used it to decorate their ceremonial garb."