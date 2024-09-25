Lady Gaga announced new music to accompany her upcoming film Joker: Folie i Deux.

Harlequin is "a companion" to the Joker sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix

The album drops Sept. 27, and it features 13 songs. Tracks include "If My Friends Could See Me Now," and "Happy Mistake."

In the cover art, the 38-year-old pop icon wears a red life vest and elaborate face makeup while standing in a small shower with the water running.

Lady Gaga also posted a music video to her social media on Wednesday that shows the singer donning short red hair as she walks through the Louvre in Paris.

"The joker is me," she sings after drawing a lipstick smile over the Mona Lisa.

The video seems to promote both the film, which lands in theaters on Oct. 4, and the "Figures of the Fool" Exhibition at the Louvre, which begins in October and runs through February.

"Fools are everywhere. But are the fools of today the same as the fools of yesteryear?" reads the exhibition's official description. "...Capable of the best and of the worse, the fool entertains, warns or denounces; he turns societal values on their head and may even overthrow the established order."