Megan Thee Stallion is set to host the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

The announcement comes less than a month after the artist concluded her "Hot Girl" summer tour to celebrate her album Megan, which dropped in June.

The 29-year-old, who recently opened the BET Awards with "BOA" and "Where Them Girls At" performances, is up for five awards at the VMAs.

Although she has hosted Saturday Night Live and co-hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the VMAs will mark the first time the singer has hosted an award show.

Katy Perry was already named the Video Vanguard Award recipient and a performer at the show. Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter, Lenny Kravitz, Blackpink's Lisa, Benson Boone and Halsey are also slated to perform.

The MTV VMAs will take place Sept. 11 in New York and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.